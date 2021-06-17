Safran’s (SAFRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAFRY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oddo Bhf raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. Safran has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

