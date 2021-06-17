Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 156,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

SMM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 107,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

