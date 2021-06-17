Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €35.00 by Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.63 ($32.51).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €26.58 ($31.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a twelve month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

