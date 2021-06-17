Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Sanmina worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sanmina by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

