SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €118.82 ($139.79) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €115.30. The company has a market cap of $140.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.