Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of SBRCY stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. Sberbank of Russia has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27.
About Sberbank of Russia
Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.
Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.