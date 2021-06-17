Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SBRCY stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. Sberbank of Russia has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

