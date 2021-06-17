Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBSNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SBSNF remained flat at $$50.20 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

