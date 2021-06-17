Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Update

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 778,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of SCHN opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after buying an additional 248,157 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after buying an additional 190,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $7,625,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

