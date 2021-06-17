Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $42,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.42. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

