Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.34 million-57.08 million.

SJ stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,729. The company has a market cap of $195.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 65.29%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

