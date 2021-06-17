ScPrime 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,476.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1,476.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060562 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,480,081 coins and its circulating supply is 35,796,470 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

