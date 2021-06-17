Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) vs. NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Financial Survey

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) and NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scully Royalty and NatWest Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $44.37 million 4.38 $280,000.00 N/A N/A NatWest Group $16.85 billion 1.93 -$477.65 million N/A N/A

Scully Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NatWest Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scully Royalty and NatWest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 NatWest Group 1 5 2 0 2.13

Scully Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 499.54%. Given Scully Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A NatWest Group -1.96% 3.94% 0.21%

Summary

Scully Royalty beats NatWest Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services in the United Kingdom. Its Ulster Bank RoI segment provides loan and deposit products through a network of branches and direct channels, including the internet, mobile, and telephony; and commercial banking services to business and corporate customers, including small and medium enterprises in the Republic of Ireland. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. Its Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high net worth individuals and their business interests in the United Kingdom. The company's RBS International segment offers banking services in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and Gibraltar. It also has wholesale branches and fund depositary service businesses in the United Kingdom and Luxembourg to serve its institutional clients. Its NatWest Markets segment helps corporates and institutional customers to manage their financial risks and achieve their short and long-term financial goals. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

