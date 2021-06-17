SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 496,800 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 671,500 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 483,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SCWorx stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

