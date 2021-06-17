SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Trading Up 2.8%

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s share price was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 7,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 127,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SeaSpine during the first quarter worth $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in SeaSpine by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.