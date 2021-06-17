Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.98

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 24655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

