SecureWorks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,522 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,279% compared to the typical volume of 106 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

