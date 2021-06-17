Sei Investments Co. Has $10.53 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.