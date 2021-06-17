Sei Investments Co. Has $11.40 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,658 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $152.63 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

