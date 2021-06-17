Select Asset Management & Trust Sells 615 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Select Asset Management & Trust lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $12.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.72. The stock had a trading volume of 189,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

