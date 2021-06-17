Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.28. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1,969 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

The stock has a market cap of $655.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 179,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

