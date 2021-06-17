Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of SELB opened at $4.89 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $553.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,300 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

