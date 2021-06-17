Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 7%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.13. Approximately 32,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 911,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

