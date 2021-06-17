Shadows Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $606,575.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00762925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042216 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars.

