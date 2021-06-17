Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons Sells 1,022 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jenna Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44.

SHAK traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 633,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,159. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.74. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

