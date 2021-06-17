Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 13th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SHPMF stock remained flat at $$2.15 during trading on Thursday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

