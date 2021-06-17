Short Interest in Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Expands By 38.7%

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.2 days.

OTCMKTS ACPGF remained flat at $$2.65 on Thursday. Acacia Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46.

Get Acacia Pharma Group alerts:

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.