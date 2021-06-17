Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Increases By 50.0%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 66.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 225.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 55,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

