Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Decreases By 30.7%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the May 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHGCY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.