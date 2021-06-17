Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Increases By 43.2%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the May 13th total of 611,600 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

