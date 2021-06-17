Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Increases By 46.3%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.94 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $93.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. On average, research analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan W. Byers purchased 31,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,590.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,080.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Gill purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 126,130 shares of company stock worth $202,741. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

