Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Drops By 14.8%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOK stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

