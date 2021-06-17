Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Decreases By 17.2%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 604,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,220.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $112.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.19.

