Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rises By 23.5%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GMDA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 2,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,067. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,746 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 914,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,238 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 108.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMDA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

