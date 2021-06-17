Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Grows By 50.4%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the May 13th total of 554,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 889,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on GNK. B. Riley upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,077,578 shares of company stock valued at $31,047,437 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

