Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Expands By 34.2%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BOTZ stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $34.96. 9,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.16. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

