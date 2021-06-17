Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Increases By 51.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the May 13th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000.

Shares of SRET stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.