Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Decreases By 20.5%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 922,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,804. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

