Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Drops By 18.3%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,367,100 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 5,344,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded up $4.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLFFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

