Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Decreases By 23.3%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $129.53. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.701 per share. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.