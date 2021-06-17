Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Rises By 57.5%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the May 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter.

MFD stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

