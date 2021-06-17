Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Drops By 17.3%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 13th total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 747,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 184,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 92,290 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 346,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,612. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

