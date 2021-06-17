Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Declines By 15.0%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

