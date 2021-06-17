Short Interest in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Increases By 21.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,530,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 13th total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,031. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

