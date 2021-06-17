Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Grows By 42.1%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the May 13th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,354. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

