Short Interest in NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Increases By 25.0%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NGKSY opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09. NGK Spark Plug has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Get NGK Spark Plug alerts:

Separately, CLSA upgraded NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Spark Plug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Spark Plug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.