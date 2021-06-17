Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Increases By 26.6%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 13,210,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 289.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 424,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 315,185 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE:JWN opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.