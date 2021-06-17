Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Drops By 18.5%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 857,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,872.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $41,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,729.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

