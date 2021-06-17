Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Drops By 31.4%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $66,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 117,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 188,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

NYSE:NSL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,807. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.