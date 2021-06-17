Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Rises By 45.2%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the May 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.5704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORKLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SEB Equities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

