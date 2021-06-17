Short Interest in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Grows By 25.6%

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 13th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SFTW opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

